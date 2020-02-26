|
|
DODGE CITY - Frank Allen Peters, 69, died February 24, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on November 25, 1950 at Dodge City, the son of Nathan and Betty (Bolmer) Peters.
Frank was born and raised in Dodge City and attended Dodge City Schools. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1973. On March 30, 1973 he married Pamela Ann Kerr at Belton, Texas. A lifelong resident of Dodge City, Frank was a Master Electrician and owned Frank's Electric in Dodge City for 27 years. He helped raise his granddaughter, Ashley Bradfield and great grandchildren, Brynlynn, Paisley, and Jabe. Frank could be found attending whatever sport or event they might be involved with. He was a humble and kind man and finally got to see his Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl after 50 years of being a fan.
Frank is survived by two sons, James J. Peters and wife Dianna of Medicine Lodge and Daniel D. Peters and wife Shelia of Kinsley; 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pamela Ann Peters; and brother, Terry Lee Peters.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Chad Rhoades presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday February 28, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with the family present. Memorials are suggested to Great Grandchildren Education Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 26, 2020