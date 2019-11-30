Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Chapel
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ The King Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Anderson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Anderson Obituary
Dodge City - Frank Anderson, 92, died November 27, 2019 at Minneola District Hospital in Minneola . He was born on May 24, 1927 in the rural Dodge City area, the son of Frank Sr. and Zula (Miller) Anderson.
He attended Blue Bell School for six years and then attended Dodge City Middle School and Dodge City High School graduating in 1945. Mr. Anderson then attended and graduated from Kansas State University in 1951 with a degree in Agriculture Education. He served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Anderson married Leona Weiss on June 6, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church, she preceded him in death on October 13, 1989. He later married Lorraine Dellinger on August 4, 1990, she preceded him in death on October 14, 2015. He was a vocational Agriculture teacher in Wilson, Kansas. Mr. Anderson also served as a county extension agent in Russell, Kansas. He was a farmer most of his life in Ford County. He served on the Wright Coop Board for nine years and belonged to the Kansas Wheat Growers Board for seven years. Mr. Anderson also served on the Messiah Lutheran Church Council for seven years as well as the Council at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
He was a member of the Christ The King Lutheran Church of Dodge City.
He is survived by two daughters Maurita "Terry" Wipf of Dodge City; Janis Close of Mt. Hope, Kansas; two sons Paul Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska; Tom Anderson of Marysville, Washington; numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren David Dellinger of Wichita; Bob Dellinger of Dodge City; Bill Dellinger of Salina; Mary Gall of Rye, Colorado and Dinah Goolsby of Wichita.He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one granddaughter, one great grandson, one daughter and one son.
Funeral service will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Church on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Corky Spitler and Rev. Ted Skalsky presiding. Burial will follow at Christ The King Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ford County. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM .Memorials are suggested to Christ the King Lutheran Church or -COPD in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -