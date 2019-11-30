|
|
Dodge City - Frank Anderson, 92, died November 27, 2019 at Minneola District Hospital in Minneola . He was born on May 24, 1927 in the rural Dodge City area, the son of Frank Sr. and Zula (Miller) Anderson.
He attended Blue Bell School for six years and then attended Dodge City Middle School and Dodge City High School graduating in 1945. Mr. Anderson then attended and graduated from Kansas State University in 1951 with a degree in Agriculture Education. He served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Anderson married Leona Weiss on June 6, 1948 at Zion Lutheran Church, she preceded him in death on October 13, 1989. He later married Lorraine Dellinger on August 4, 1990, she preceded him in death on October 14, 2015. He was a vocational Agriculture teacher in Wilson, Kansas. Mr. Anderson also served as a county extension agent in Russell, Kansas. He was a farmer most of his life in Ford County. He served on the Wright Coop Board for nine years and belonged to the Kansas Wheat Growers Board for seven years. Mr. Anderson also served on the Messiah Lutheran Church Council for seven years as well as the Council at Christ the King Lutheran Church.
He was a member of the Christ The King Lutheran Church of Dodge City.
He is survived by two daughters Maurita "Terry" Wipf of Dodge City; Janis Close of Mt. Hope, Kansas; two sons Paul Anderson of Omaha, Nebraska; Tom Anderson of Marysville, Washington; numerous grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren David Dellinger of Wichita; Bob Dellinger of Dodge City; Bill Dellinger of Salina; Mary Gall of Rye, Colorado and Dinah Goolsby of Wichita.He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one granddaughter, one great grandson, one daughter and one son.
Funeral service will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Church on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Corky Spitler and Rev. Ted Skalsky presiding. Burial will follow at Christ The King Lutheran Cemetery in rural Ford County. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM .Memorials are suggested to Christ the King Lutheran Church or -COPD in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 30, 2019