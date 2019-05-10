|
|
DODGE CITY - Frank H. Zveglich, 95, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born August 18, 1923 at home in the Coalvale Community of rural Arcadia, Kansas, the son of Frank and Mary (Mahorich) Zveglich. He attended school in the Gross Community and was a 1940 graduate of Arcadia, High School. He served in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946 and was stationed in Europe and fought at the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium. After the war, he entered the electrical trade and moved to Dodge City in the early 1950's where he supervised many projects throughout Western Kansas until retiring after 42 years of service.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Life Member of Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 both in Dodge City as well as IBEW Local 271. He loved fishing and enjoyed and was well known for his Christmas light decorating.
On April 28, 1952 he married Della Mae Slattery at Sacred Heart Cathedral at Dodge City.
Survivors include: his wife of 67 years, Della Mae; their 2 daughters, Susan Beyer and husband Dick, Norman, Oklahoma and Connie Nagel, Dodge City; his brother, Joe Zveglich and wife Liz, Tempe, Arizona; 3 grandchildren, Jeremy Nagel and wife Nikki, Dodge City, Jacob Beyer, Melbourne, Florida and Jennifer Davenport and husband John, Norman, Oklahoma; and a great grandson, Bond Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Monday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 901 Central Ave., Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with military honors by Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Manor of the Plains, or the American Kidney Foundation all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 10, 2019