DODGE CITY - Frank Ontiberos, 75, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
He was born April 2, 1944 at Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Jess G., Sr. and Mary (Sanchez) Ontiberos. He was a lifetime Dodge City resident and was a carpenter as well as working for Hy-Plains Dressed Beef, now National Beef, in Dodge City.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and umpiring and coached Legion and Babe Ruth baseball.
On November 2, 2000, he married Sandy Steinkuehler at Dodge City. She survives.
Other survivors include: his daughter, Alyssa Ontiberos, Dodge City; 3 sons, Emiliano Ontiberos, Dodge City, Eric Montgomery, Florida, and Omar Packard, Missouri; 5 brothers, George Ontiberos wife Madeline, Wichita, Bobby Ontiberos wife Tedi, Taos, New Mexico, Fred Ontiberos companion Jim, Dodge City, Johnny Ontiberos, Dodge City, Adam Ontiberos wife Misty, Dodge City; 2 sisters, Lucy Briseno husband Charles, Dodge City, and Rose Mary Maestas husband Manuel, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 3 Grandchildren, Victoria Steinkuehler, Nicco Ontiberos, and Cali Ontiberos; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.
He was preceded in death by his son, Caleb Steinkuehler, his parents, 4 brothers, Jesse, Jr., Tony, Lupe and Joey Ontiberos, and a sister, Christina Ontiberos.
Private family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public viewing cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 31, 2019