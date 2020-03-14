|
Frank Tidwell was born in Northwest Tennessee and lived there until he entered the U.S. Army in 1943.
He met his wife, Mary Elizabeth POLK, while in high school and they were married September 1, 1946 when he returned from WWII and was enrolled in college at Murray State University.
They had one son, William, born while at Murray State. Frank graduated in December of 1949 and while teaching school for three years he earned his Master's also at Murray State.
While in the U.S. Army he had served in the anti-aircraft artillery, air force, and petroleum engineers. He entered the pipeline construction industry in 1953 for his chosen field of work. He formed two companies in 1967 to construct pipelines and other related work. He also purchased and sold land in a three state area.
Frank and Mary had three sons; William born in Kentucky and Mark and Brent born in Dodge City, Kansas. From these sons came seven boys and one girl for eight grandchildren.
Frank and Mary were members of Oakwood Baptist church since coming to Lubbock in 1964 and served on various committees while at Oakwood. Frank and Mary were world travelers with Frank taking each of his grandchildren on a grand twenty first birthday trip. When Mary passed in 2006, Frank continued to travel living on cruise ships rather than going to an "old folks" home.
Frank is survived by three sons, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren with his ninth great grandson to be born in July to continue the Tidwell name.
He was ninety-five years old and one of the oldest Tidwell/McBride person of his lineage.
Visitation for Frank will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Services will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 14, 2020