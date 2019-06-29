|
DODGE CITY - Frankie Carl Cecil, 63, died June 22, 2019 at SunPorch of Dodge City.
Frankie was born to Gary (Marion) Cecil and Carlene Morgison Cecil in Dodge City, Kansas. Frankie's passion in life was horseracing, starting at age 16 when he worked for a friend at the Raton, New Mexico race track. Frank owned and trained various horses through the years and was very proud of the races that they won. Frank worked for Tony Gunthner Construction, Muddy Waters Bar and Grille, The Cattlemen's Lounge, and most recently New Chance of Dodge City for over 9 years. Frankie was the owner of The Cattlemen's Lounge of Dodge City from 1988 until March of 2009. Frankie had a good sense of humor and made people laugh. Frankie will be missed by All.
On August 22, 1987 Frankie married Kathy Williamson in Dodge City. They had two boys, Wacey of Everett, Washington and Jamie of Dodge City, Kansas. They later divorced in 1996.
Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, his Step-Father Beaty Osborn, his brother Terry, his brother Rick and his brother Randy.
Frankie is survived by his two sons, Wacey and Jamie Cecil; brother, Scott Cecil and wife Debbie; sister, Tammy Cecil; two sister-in-laws, Peggy Cecil, and Geneva Cecil; two step brothers, Richard Osborn, and Russell and wife Debbie, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
By Frankie's wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Hospice of the Prairie or donor's choice both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 29, 2019