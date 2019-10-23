|
DODGE CITY - Franklin Eugene Blansett, 79, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born on July 24, 1940 at Bristow, Oklahoma the son of Bryan and Armetta (Wray) Blansett. He was in the Army and served in the Vietnam War from March 2, 1960 to February 21, 1963.
On July 15, 1976 he married Mary Anne at Hutchinson. She preceded him in death on December 11, 2010.
Franklin loved watching the news and learning about history and genealogy. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a great story teller.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Vincent Blansett and wife Stephanie and Landon Blansett, both of Dodge City; one daughter, Felicia Koehn and husband Terry, Montezuma; one sister, Shawn Louise Herbert, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and 8 Grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, one son, Christopher, one daughter, Jessica Blansett, and one brother, Bob Blansett.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Rev. Randall Jahnke officiating. Inurnment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion 8th District and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Friendship Feast in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 23, 2019