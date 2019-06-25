Home

Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Church
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Fred Edwin Ashford Obituary
CIMARRON - Fred Edwin Ashford, 71, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home in Cimarron.
Fred was born to Roland Daniel Ashford and Gertrude Munson in Maryville, Missouri. He worked for Excel (Cargill) from 1985 until his retirement in 2014. In 2002 he was baptized and became a member of Stanislaus Church in Ingalls. Fred enjoyed going to auctions, spending time with his family. He had taught all of his kids how to drive on country roads and with his sense of humor would always joke, "we are either going to make it there or not". He loved his cats and livestock, always making sure they were taken care of.
On May 14, 1994 he married Rosemary Peplinski at Sacred Heart Cathedral, in Dodge City. She survives.
Survivors also include; his 3 children, Pamela Louisa Sisk husband Dain, Clinton, Missouri, Rick Edwin Daniel Ashford wife Jackie, Sanger, Texas, and Nichole Merkley husband BJ, Woodward, Oklahoma; and 6 grandchildren, Brooklyn, Grace, Desiree, Rick, Ethen, and Seth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and one sister.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Warren Stecklein presiding. Burial will follow in the Cimarron Cemetery with full Military Honors by the United States Air Force and District 8 of the American Legion. There will be no public visitation.
The family suggests memorials to Operation Smile in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 446, Cimarron, Kansas 67835.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 25, 2019
