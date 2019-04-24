|
|
Dodge City - Fred H. Smith, 82, died April 16, 2019 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. He was born on August 22, 1936 in Cold Springs, Missouri the son of Paul H. and Ione (Rich) Smith.
Fred moved to Seymour, Missouri with his family as a child. He worked on his father's dairy farm. He later came to Garden City where he met Lillian Cooper. They were united in marriage on January 1, 1957 in Garden City and celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Fred worked for Pepsi in Garden City, first as a route driver and then as a sales manager. In 1974, he was transferred to Dodge City. Fred later bought Novis Windshield repair and then opened Fred's Windshield Repair both in Dodge City. Fred enjoyed horses, beagles, and going on fishing trips with his sons.
He was a member of Dodge City Roundup and attended the First Assmebly of God Church in Dodge City.
Fred is survived by his wife, Lillian of Dodge City; three sons, Fred W. Smith and wife Cheryl of Manhattan, Ron H. Smith and wife Jeannie of Iuka, and Rick L. Smith and wife Vicki of St. Johns, Florida; three brothers, Norman Smith and wife Bessie of Rodgersville, Missouri, Dean Smith of Seymour, and Rick Smith and wife Sharlene of Bartlett, Nebraska; three sisters, Doris Heard of Hobbs, New Mexico, Mary Smith and Barbara Brooke both of Seymour, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren with two more to arrive soon. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Smith; and a sister, Ruth McPhail.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. David Graves presiding. A private family burial will take place at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 24, 2019