1/
Garry Spencer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MINNEOLA – Garry E. Spencer, 78, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Minneola Long Term Care. He was born May 31, 1942 at Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Chester Elroy and Mildred Lilly (Barber) Spencer. A Minneola resident for over 20 years moving from Pampa, Texas, he was a welder and mechanic, working for Natural Gas Pipeline of America. He served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964.
He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Dodge City. Garry loved to hunt and fish. He was proficient with his bow, hunting with his daughter and making several hunting trips to Wyoming. He participated in baseball and football during his school years and followed NASCAR, the Kansas City Chiefs and KU Jayhawks as an adult. When he was able, he loved yard work and flowers. He also doted on his cats and dogs. Garry was serious about his commitment to Christ, serving churches he attended in many capacities. He didn't like to read but he read the Bible through for many years.
On May 31, 1997 he married Elsie Beckwith at Rozel, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include: 2 daughters, Shannon Wittig, Great Bend and Sharon Moore and husband Robert, Little River, Kansas; 2 sisters, Karen Rhodes and husband Terry, Larned and Sherry Schweitzer, Jones, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren, Misty Dawn Wittig, Mindy Wittig, Dalton Wittig, David Stark, Carly Peach and husband Matt, Caylee Stark, Christie Rossouw and husband Clinton and Catie Chamagua and husband Gino and 1 great granddaughter, Amelia Peach. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Davis.
Larry loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren and other family members.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am August 17, 2020 at the Larned Cemetery with Pastor Tyler Ball officiating and military honors by the United States Navy. There will be no public viewing, the casket will remain closed. The family suggests memorials to the First Southern Baptist Church or Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14 th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Larned Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved