MINNEOLA – Garry E. Spencer, 78, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Minneola Long Term Care. He was born May 31, 1942 at Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Chester Elroy and Mildred Lilly (Barber) Spencer. A Minneola resident for over 20 years moving from Pampa, Texas, he was a welder and mechanic, working for Natural Gas Pipeline of America. He served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964.
He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Dodge City. Garry loved to hunt and fish. He was proficient with his bow, hunting with his daughter and making several hunting trips to Wyoming. He participated in baseball and football during his school years and followed NASCAR, the Kansas City Chiefs and KU Jayhawks as an adult. When he was able, he loved yard work and flowers. He also doted on his cats and dogs. Garry was serious about his commitment to Christ, serving churches he attended in many capacities. He didn't like to read but he read the Bible through for many years.
On May 31, 1997 he married Elsie Beckwith at Rozel, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include: 2 daughters, Shannon Wittig, Great Bend and Sharon Moore and husband Robert, Little River, Kansas; 2 sisters, Karen Rhodes and husband Terry, Larned and Sherry Schweitzer, Jones, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren, Misty Dawn Wittig, Mindy Wittig, Dalton Wittig, David Stark, Carly Peach and husband Matt, Caylee Stark, Christie Rossouw and husband Clinton and Catie Chamagua and husband Gino and 1 great granddaughter, Amelia Peach. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Davis.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am August 17, 2020 at the Larned Cemetery with Pastor Tyler Ball officiating and military honors by the United States Navy. There will be no public viewing, the casket will remain closed. The family suggests memorials to the First Southern Baptist Church or Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14 th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net