Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Resources
Gary Lee Flair


1937 - 2019
Gary Lee Flair Obituary
DODGE CITY - Gary Lee Flair, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Minneola Long-term Care, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born on March 7, 1937 in Dodge City, Kansas the son of Lester and Elinor (Stockham) Flair. Gary worked as a fire fighter in San Jose California for 9 years before retiring and moving back to Kansas and selling crop insurance, farming and worked part time for Waters True Value for 10 years.
On May 2, 1958 he married Kathleen "Kathy" Schifferle at San Jose, California. She passed away on April 27, 2011.
Survivors include a son, Robert Flair and partner Peggy, Andale, Kansas; 2 daughters, Deborah Flair, Pocatallo, Idaho, and Julie Wessel and husband John, Dodge City, Kansas; 3 sisters, Jonell Panaras and husband Nick, Portland, Oregon, Beth Sinkola and husband Mike, Deer River, Minnesota, Trudy Feno, Wichita, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and two on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kathy.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Rosary will be 7:00 pm Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Friends may call Wednesday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, Kansas.
The family suggests memorials to Ford County Fire and EMS or Minneola Health Care, both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. If you would like to send flowers the family suggests to call Fields of Flowers in Bucklin, Kansas as Gary and Kathy owned Flair's Originals Flower Shop for 20 years in Bucklin, Kansas at 620-826-3278. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
