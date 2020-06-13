Gene Ray Butterfield, "Grandpa Gene", 84, of Ponca City, died on June 10, 2020, in Pawhuska, OK. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home and Crematory.
Gene was born on May 3, 1936, in Seneca, Missouri, to Leonard and Ruth (Seig) Butterfield. After high school, Gene joined the United States Army. He married Johanna Marie Sicka in Germany on December 28, 1957. Gene spent 21 years serving his Country, before retiring in 1974. After Johanna's death in 2014, Gene moved to Dodge City, Kansas, and lived with his daughter, Jean and her husband, Jerry, until 2019, when they moved back to Ponca City.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean Ailey and her husband, Jerry, of Ponca City, OK, Ruth Leatherman and her husband, Larry, of Blackwell, OK, Wanda Harley of Blackwell, OK; grandson, Brandon Ailey and his wife, Kayla, of Ponca City, OK; granddaughter, Casey Durbin, of Tonkawa, OK and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Johanna, brother, Terry Butterfield, and sister, Jo Ann Faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Friends are welcome to leave memories of Gene at www.troutfuneralhome.com.
Gene was born on May 3, 1936, in Seneca, Missouri, to Leonard and Ruth (Seig) Butterfield. After high school, Gene joined the United States Army. He married Johanna Marie Sicka in Germany on December 28, 1957. Gene spent 21 years serving his Country, before retiring in 1974. After Johanna's death in 2014, Gene moved to Dodge City, Kansas, and lived with his daughter, Jean and her husband, Jerry, until 2019, when they moved back to Ponca City.
He is survived by his daughters, Jean Ailey and her husband, Jerry, of Ponca City, OK, Ruth Leatherman and her husband, Larry, of Blackwell, OK, Wanda Harley of Blackwell, OK; grandson, Brandon Ailey and his wife, Kayla, of Ponca City, OK; granddaughter, Casey Durbin, of Tonkawa, OK and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Johanna, brother, Terry Butterfield, and sister, Jo Ann Faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Friends are welcome to leave memories of Gene at www.troutfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 13, 2020.