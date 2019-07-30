|
|
DODGE CITY - George Ernest Mussemann died on July 26, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born May 24, 1926 in Wakeeney, to Ferd and Florence (Baughman) Mussemann.
George's family moved to Dodge City in 1930 and moved into a house on First Avenue where George lived from 1932 until his passing. George attended Dodge City schools and was a member of the DCHS class of 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy (SeeBees) at the age of 18 and was stationed in Guam and Japan. After his military service he returned to Dodge City, and married Lois Winger on June 1, 1947. Together they owned and operated Tar-Jay Drugstore in downtown Dodge City for 6 years. After selling the business he delivered propane for the Dodge City Co-op. In 1966 he began working for the Dodge City Post Office and was a letter carrier until his retirement in 1987. George and Lois were married 46 years and raised two children and were grandparents to four grandchildren.
When his family was young they enjoyed camping and boating and George was always the patient water ski instructor. In retirement he enjoyed his grandchildren, golf, travel and daily coffee with friends. George later married Nadean (Loller) Knapp in 2008.
He was a member of the Howard Gotschall Post #1714, V.F.W. and Charles Earnest Scott Post #47, American Legion and served as Legion post commander. George was also a member of the United Methodist Church of Dodge City.
George is survived by his wife, Nadean; a sister, Eleanor Conard of Dodge City; his children, Jana Mussemann-Moore and husband Daniel of Parker, Colorado, and Evan Mussemann and wife Peggy (Henry) of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren, Anna Moore and husband Roger Haak of Denver, Colorado, Aren Moore of Castle Rock, Colorado, Jaime Mussemann of Chandler, Arizona and Jeremy Mussemann and wife Heidi, and their children Alison and Zachary Mussemann of Mesa, Arizona; step daughters, Dee Dee Knapp of Manhattan, Nancy Knapp of Dodge City and Billie Henderson of Yankton, South Dakota. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and numerous great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews. His family and friends will miss his sense of humor, his patience, his silly smile and his ability to repair just about anything.
George is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois in 1993 and sister, Virginia Coggin.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors by District 8 American Legion Honor Guard and US Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019