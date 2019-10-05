|
|
DODGE CITY - Gerald E. "Jerry" Ring died Friday, October 4, 2019 in Dodge City, Kansas.
Gerald was born on September 12, 1938 in Wright, Kansas the son of Jacob Noah and Anna Mary (Wolf) Ring.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Gerald worked for Superior Broom as a machinist.
On April 7, 1964 he married Wilma "Joyce" Pate at Wright, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 28, 2019.
Survivors include: his sister, Pat Tieben, Hesston, Kansas; his brother, LeRoy Ring and wife Margaret, Davenport, Florida; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Ring, Kearney, Nebraska, and Myra Ring, Ogallala, Nebraska.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Ring, 2 brothers, Arnold and Thomas Ring, his sister, Mary Eleanor Ackerman, and 2 brothers-in-law, Raymond Ackerman and Jimmy Tieben.
Vigil service will be 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Greencrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Dodge City Gun Club or donor's choice both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 5, 2019