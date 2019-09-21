Home

DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 263-0244
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilroads Garden Christian Church
11293 River Road
Dodge City, KS
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
Gerald L. "Jerry" Kerr Jr.


1956 - 2019
Gerald L. "Jerry" Kerr Jr. Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) L. Kerr, Jr's spirit entered heaven on Sept. 16, 2019. Born Oct. 4, 1956, to Marjorie Gaskill Kerr & Gerald L. Kerr, Sr. in Dodge City.
Jerry attended Ft. Hays State University & held degrees from DCCC & the former St. Mary of the Plains College, from which he graduated with high honors. He became an Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Suzanne Muncy Kerr, Wichita, 2 step-children, Graham (Amanda) Gilbert, Ashland, NE, Lauren (Carlton) Collins, Wichita; son. Chandler (Kristin) Schneurle, Almena; and 7 grandchildren-Emerson & Nathaniel Gilbert; Kosi, Thalia & Quinn Collins; Audrey & Kanon Schneurle; brother-in-law, Howard (Diane), Dodge City; sister-in-law, Marti Muncy, Wichita; step-brother, Frank Peters, Dodge City; numerous nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Sandy Morris, Omaha, & Pam Peters, Dodge City.
He operated Sonrise Christian Preschool at the 1st Baptist Church, Dodge City, founded & operated Chapter & Verse Christian Bookstore, Dodge City; founded & operated College Hill B & B, Wichita.
He also worked as an ISO for Ford County & Sedgwick County Dep't of Corrections & most recently worked at Cabela's, Wichita. His varied interests included attending car races, cooking, writing children's stories, playing the drums & sharing Jesus' love at every opportunity.
Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Wilroads Garden Chiristian Church. Pastors Jason Goetz and Siah Edwards presiding.
Memorial service at the Devorss-Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary in Wichita will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.
Devorss-Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary, Wichita, in charge of arrangements.
Memorials suggested to the 's , 8030 Farnam Dr., Omaha, NE 68114 or Communities of Heaven, c/o Philip Wood, 1101 Bitting, Wichita, KS 67203
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 21, 2019
