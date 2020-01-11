|
DODGE CITY - Gertrude Margaret Jones, 100, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born October 15, 1919 at Rossie, New York the daughter of William Morris and Susie Mason (Smith) Lee. She graduated high school and continued her schooling and later received her Nursing Degree. She was a Registered Nurse at Fort Dodge retiring in 1984. She married Harold Marshall August 1, 1941 in Ayer, Massachusetts. He preceded her in death in 1942. She married Leonard Jones on August 11, 1947 in Las Animas Colorado. He also preceded her in death in 1979.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Altar Society and Daughter of Isabella as well as serving as the church sacristan many years. She was also a member of Kansas Genealogy Society and Friends of the Zoo.
Survivors include: her 6 children, Ann Lee Marshall, Kansas City, Missouri, Mary Lou VanSickle, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Margaret Sarah Marshall and husband Don, Quemado, New Mexico, David Alan Jones, Charlotte, North Carolina, Michael Leonard Jones and wife Patricia, Onset, Massachusetts and Morris Lee Jones, Dodge City, Kansas; her sister, Joyce Aldridge, Monument, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Bruce Lee, and sister, Elizabeth Swem.
Vigil service followed by D of I rosary will be at 7:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 both at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Cremation will follow the Mass. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Rossie, New York.
The family suggests memorials to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 11, 2020