Gladys Wilma (Barry) Miller, 102, of Richland, MO, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Richland Care Center of Richland, MO.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Maple Grove Cemetery of Dodge City, KS. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her son: Clell Miller (Kayleen) of Beaver, OK; daughter: Glenda Logan (Jim) of St. Robert, MO; 12 grandchildren: Jack Logan, Ron Logan, Mary Miller, Donna Miller, Joe Miller, Andy Miller, Glenn Williams, Jeremy Miller, Stacy Libertowski, Robert Miller, Scott Miller and Jeff Miller; 17 great grandchildren: Beth Logan, Shawn Logan, Kassandra Logan, Michael Schmale, Brian Logan, Jake Miller, Deny Miller, Anna Miller, Abby Miller, Jason Williams, Travis Williams, Taly Frantz, Phebe Libertowski, Rubianne Libertowski, MacKenzie Miller, Ellen Miller and Emma Miller; 20 great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Gladys Miller to the Waynesville United Methodist Church, Ensign United Methodist Church of Ensign, KS or to the Waynesville / St. Robert Senior Citizens' Center of Waynesville and may be left at the funeral home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 4, 2019