Fort Dodge - Glenn Dale Ashley, 85, died August 13, 2019 at Kansas Soldiers Home, Fort Dodge. He was born on October 31, 1933 at Jetmore, the son of Gerald and Ida Mae (Scothorn) Ashley.
Glenn moved to Cheyenne Wells, Colorado with his family when he was 11 years old. There he graduated from Cheyenne Wells High School. After high school, Glenn joined the United States Marine Corps. He served the Marine Corps until 1960, attaining the rank of Sergeant. On June 17, 1956, Glenn married Rose Marie Homer in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. Shortly after, they moved to Dodge City where their first son, Glenn Duane, was born. The family then moved to Jetmore, where Marvin, Dora and Eric were born. In 1977 the family moved back to Dodge City.
Glenn was a simple, yet hardworking man. He worked much of his life as a farm hand as well as an irrigation repairman. Glenn also was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed tinkering on things.
He is survived by his four children, Glenn Ashley of Dodge City, Marvin Ashley of Kiowa, Dora Ashley of Cimarron, and Eric Ashley and wife Tracy of Jetmore; 5 grandchildren, Tosha Privett and husband Jonathan, Mason Ashley and wife Deni, Eric Ashley, Andrew Ashley, and Kyla Ashley; 9 great grandchildren, Shane, Sheldon, Brayden, Rylen, Kensley, Kartyr, Jaelyn and Blakelyn Ashley and Hayden Privett; and two brothers, Milton Ashley and Clinton Ashley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Ida Mae; wife, Rose; and two brothers, Arlyn Ashley and Lavern Ashley.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Fort Dodge Patient Activity Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 15, 2019