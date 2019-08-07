|
MISSION WOODS - Glenn E. McCann, 103, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home in Mission Woods, Kansas. He was born June 3, 1916 at Kansas City Missouri, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin McCann.
Glenn attended public schools in Kansas City. After high school he attended the University of Kansas where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1938 and an LLB degree in 1940. While attending the University of Kansas he was active in numerous school activities and while at the University of Kansas School of Law he served as Clerk of the Court. Upon graduation from the University of Kansas School of Law he passed both the Kansas and Missouri bar examinations and was admitted to practice law in each state.
Mr. McCann enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and graduated as an Ensign from the Columbia University Midshipman School. Although offered desk duties as a JAG, he declined such offer and requested that he be assigned duties on a seagoing vessel. He served aboard PC 78 salvage ships with the Pacific Ocean Westward Unit in the Aleutian Islands, andduring such tour of duty the unit ultimately reached Okinawa. At the conclusion of the War he returned to Kansas City where he remained in the Naval Reserve and ultimately retired with the rank of Commander. In the event of war, he was to serve as Captain of a Destroyer Escort.
On November 1, 1951 Glenn married Helene Marie Zimmerman in Johnson County, Kansas. Helene Marie was the most important person in his life and Glenn greatly missed her after she died on December 29, 2009. After her death he remained in in their home in Mission Woods with his memories of her.
Glenn was a senior partner in the law firm of Knipmeyer, McCann, Fish & Smith and its successor firms. He was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of the United States, all Federal Courts and State Courts of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and other states. His most famous case that garnered worldwide attention was Dr. John Carpenter, D.D.S. vs. Random House Publisher, Bennett Cerf, and nine others, for Invasion of Privacy, Slander, and Libel. The case resulted in a settlement for Dr. Carpenter. John Carpenter was the father of Harlean Carpenter, also known as Jean Harlow.
Glenn was a Life Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, a founding member of 4th National Associates of Kansas City, and was a member of Mission Hills Country Club, the Vanguard Club, Delta Upsilon Fraternity and St. Luke's Hospital Foundation.
Mr. McCann is survived by one niece, Suzanne Zimmerman of Beaverton, Oregon; one nephew, Ben F. Zimmerman III of Dodge City; three great nieces; two great nephews; four great-great nephews; two great-great nieces; and many friends.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Glenn's name to be used as scholarships for students with financial needs at the University of Kansas School of Law. Memorials can be made in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, 1901 Sixth Avenue, Dodge City, KS 67801. Thoughts and memories may be shared in an online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 7, 2019