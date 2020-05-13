|
|
DODGE CITY - Glenn Jensen, 59, died May 9, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on April 24, 1961 at Dodge City, the son of Jerry and Rosalie (Kane) Jensen.
Glenn grew up in Dodge City and was a 1979 graduate of Dodge City High School. He then attended Dodge City Community College and later Conception Seminary for a year. On January 2, 1982 he married Brenda Lenz in Dodge City, they later divorced. He later married Paula Holt on May 24, 1997 in Dodge City, she survives.
He worked at the Gibson/Chaffin warehouse, City of Dodge City in the parks and recreation department, Cargill and was currently employed at Kenworth of Dodge City. Glenn was an avid sports fan and especially a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. He loved to travel and really enjoyed cruises and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Paula Jensen of Dodge City; two children, Derek Jensen and wife Natalie of Lawrence and Blaise Dewell and husband Brian of Derby; two grandchildren, Sawyer and Eliza Dewell of Derby; parents, Jerry and Rosalie Jensen of Grove, Oklahoma; a brother, Robert Jensen of Van Nuys, California; a sister, Mindy Price of Grove, Oklahoma; 6 brother-in-laws, 3 sister-in-laws, 13 nieces, 15 nephews, 7 great nieces and 5 great nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Heath Jensen; grandparents, Jim & Bridget Jensen and Elbert & Agnes Kane; two brother-in-laws, Jim Price and Steven Holt; and two nieces.
A celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later date with family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Grandchildrens Education Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 13, 2020