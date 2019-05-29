Home

Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary - Meade
212 S. Fowler P.O. Box 70
Meade, KS 67864
(620) 873-2171
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary - Meade
212 S. Fowler P.O. Box 70
Meade, KS 67864
Vigil
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Plains, KS
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Plains, KS
Gloria A. Robison Obituary
MEADE – Gloria A. Robison, age 73, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
She was born May 18, 1946, at Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Enos J. and Lillian B. (Lauer) Amerin. As a young girl she attended the Plains school system, graduating from Plains High School. A lifetime area resident, she had worked for the Meade District Hospital for over fifteen years in housekeeping before retiring several years ago.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Plains. She enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking, camping, and spending time with her family, friends, her grandchildren, and most importantly, the birth of her great-grandson.
On June 16, 1977, she married James A. Robison at Dodge City, Kansas. He precedes her in death on November 30, 2015.
She is survived by a son, Brian Kroth and wife Tina of Meade, Kansas; a brother, Albert Amerin of Garden City, Kansas; two grandsons, Weston Kroth and wife Taylor, Wyatt; and a great-grandson, Woodrow Kroth.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and three brothers, Harold Amerin, Enos Amerin, and Edward Amerin.
Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Plains. Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery.
The family would welcome memorials to the Lone Tree Retirement Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 29, 2019
