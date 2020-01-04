Home

Gordon Braley


1957 - 2020
Gordon Braley Obituary
Gordon Braley, 62, passed away in his home December 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo.
He was born July 18, 1957 in Dodge City, KS to Joe and Carrie Braley.
Gordon was proceeded in death by both parents, one sister Pauletta, one brother Dwight.
He is survived by brothers Daryl Autry and wife Myra of New Orleans, LA; Ken Braley of Garden City, KS; Mike Braley and wife Teressa of Chantilly, VA; Craig Braley of Phoenix, AZ and sister Triena Braley Phifer and husband Joe of Tulsa, OK, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a family memorial at a later date.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 4, 2020
