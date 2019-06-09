|
Jetmore - Gordon Lauren Harms went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his home in Jetmore, Kan. He was born in Hodgeman County, Kan. to George Henry Herman and Leona "Ruth" (Harms) Harms on March 13, 1942. He grew up on a family farm in South Roscoe Township and was a lifetime resident of Hodgeman County. Gordon attended Schoen Grade School (District 66) through the 8th grade, and then graduated from Jetmore High School in 1960. He became an X-Ray and lab technician and first worked at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He worked in various hospitals in southwest Kansas as an X-Ray and lab tech until 1975. Gordon was what some would call a jack of all trades, working throughout his life as a hospital administrator, high school custodian, Fairmount Cemetery sexton for several years, Jetmore city councilman, USD 227 school bus driver, co-owner of Harms Monument and Prairieland Post Art, and even a car wash operator. His biggest accomplishment, of which he was most proud, was his role as an emergency medical technician. He was an essential part of the formation of Lane Co. and Hodgeman Co. EMS, and he served as director of Hodgeman Co. EMS for 33 years, retiring in 2013. He was a board member of both KEMTA and SKEMS organizations, former president of KEMTA, SWK Region 2 coordinator and site tester, and an instructor and coordinator for KS EMT and EMT-I for many years. Many remember him as an excellent phlebotomist and skilled IV starter, often called in by the hospital's nursing staff and specially requested by several patients. Gordon was involved in several committees and clubs, an active member of his community. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City. He thoroughly enjoyed life – some of his hobbies included taxidermy, hunting, fishing, camping, and boating with family and friends. Gordon loved Colorado, the outdoors, hog roasting, and liked watching K-State and Kansas City Chiefs football. He had an appreciation for music and was known for his beautiful singing voice; he sang at many funerals and weddings. Gordon was a comfort to so many; he will be remembered for his gentle nature and compassion for others.
On December 30, 1961, he married Kay (Vieux) Harms in Dodge City. They had four children: Michele (Bob) Crabill of Jetmore, Kan., Darron Harms and Lisa Wasinger of Hanston, Kan., Vaughn (Julie) Harms, and Brandon (Trisha) Harms, all of Jetmore. Kay preceded him in death on April 12, 2019.
He later married Diana Arnold on September 25, 1999 in Dodge City. She survives. He gained four children from his marriage to Diana; Tammy Denison of Jetmore, Kan., Todd (Lisa) Arnold of Wellington, Colo., Sharon Kiehl of Pampa, Texas, and Billy (Chantelle) Arnold of Hays, Kan.
His numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many memories of the time they shared with their Grandpa.
He will be remembered and deeply missed by his wife, Diana; his children and grandchildren; his sister, Donna Salmans of Jetmore, Kan., and his brother Dean (Susan) Harms of Dodge City, Kan., several nieces and nephews, countless lifelong friends, and fellow EMTs.
Gordon is reunited in Heaven with his parents, his brother Darrel, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A celebration of his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the United Presbyterian Church in Jetmore, Kan. with Pastors Randall Jahnke and Mark Durham presiding. Following the service, burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Beckwith Funeral Home in Jetmore. Memorials are suggested to the Gordon Harms EMS Scholarship Fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 663, Jetmore, Kansas 67854. Condolences may be left for the family at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 9, 2019