On the afternoon of November 19, 2020, Grace Snyder Hessman of Hutchinson, KS died at the age of 102. Grace was born in Ness County, Kansas, the daughter of Ronald Wayne Snyder and Phoebe Jane (Lamoreux) Snyder. She attended Ness County schools and shortly after graduating from high school moved to Dodge City, Kansas where she attended Dodge City Junior College and later married Roy J Hessman in August of 1946. They lived in Dodge until 1996 when they moved to Hutchinson, Kansas. While at Dodge, Grace was an employee of Eckles Department store and a proofreader at the High Plains Journal for more than 30 years.

Grace was a member of the First Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hessman, on May 28, 2001; a brother, Robert Snyder, of Russel, Kansas; three sisters, Naida Moeder of Colorado Springs, CO, Lois Towns of Dighton, KS and later Garden City, KS, Ona Stecklein, Ness City, KS; and Grace's son, Ronald (Rock) Hessman, and her best friend Sam Hessman (her cat and companion of 21 years).

She is survived by her son, Robert Hessman, and his wife, Lisa, of Temecula, CA, her daughter in law, Donna Hessman, Hutchinson, KS; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, a memorial service will be scheduled sometime during the spring of 2021. In leu of flowers please give a donation to the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store