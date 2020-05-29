Greg A. Denton
1954 - 2020
DODGE CITY - Greg A. Denton, 65, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas.
He was born December 7, 1954, to Clay and Valeria "Larri" (Markus) Denton. A lifetime resident of Dodge City, Greg graduated Dodge City High School. Greg was a parishioner of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2955. He retired in December 2019 after 42 years of employment at Koch Fertilizer.
Greg was a master luthier (maker/repairer of stringed instruments), and craftsman of a multitude of mediums. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was a lover of animals, music, and laughter.
On May 2, 1987 he married Janis Mullendore at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Windthorst, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include: two children - Andy Denton and his wife Abby of San Antonio Texas; and Emily (Denton) Kostboth and her husband Kody of Wichita, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Stanley Paul Denton and an infant sister, Brenda Denton.
A private family Mass and burial will be held. A public visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020 from noon to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
Memorials are suggested to be sent to the Sacred Heart School Endowment in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
