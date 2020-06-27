DODGE CITY - Guillermo Peña - Valle, 88, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born on December 10, 1931 at Chichihualco, Guerrero, Mexico, the son of Felipe Peña and Ladislao Valle.
Guillermo enjoyed gardening and being outside.
In 1950 he married Placida Marino . She preceded him in death on April 7, 1975.
Survivors include his 5 children, Manuel Peña Marino and wife Tina, Rafael Peña Marino and wife Josefina, Roldolfo Peña Marino and wife Adriana, Alejandro Peña Marino and wife Rosa, and María Lourdes Peña Marino and husband; 21 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Raul Peña Marino, and one daughter, María Guadalupe Peña Marino.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City, with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel Dodge City.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 27, 2020.