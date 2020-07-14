DODGE CITY – Gustavo Q. Gonzalez, 63, died Friday, July 03, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City, Kansas.
He was born December 2, 1956, the son of Jesus Gonzalez and Ignacia Quintinllia.
He enjoyed making people laugh, creating things and never knew a stranger, He was a handyman, landscaper and construction worker. He loved his family and will be missed by many.
On July 18, 1981 he married Audelia at Edinburg, Texas. She survives.
Other survivors include: 3 sons, Jesus D. Gonzalez, Detroit, Michigan, Gustavo O. Gonzalez, Nashville, Tennessee, Miguel F. Gonzalez, Dodge City; 2 daughters, Sarah M. Gonzalez, Dodge City, Nydia N. Cano, Edinburg, Texas; 2 brothers, Victor and Rollo Gonzalez; 5 sisters, Lucy Delgado, Sylvia Salinas, Tere Gonzalez, Norma Acosta, Angie Saenz; 6 grandchildren.
Gustavo was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gloria Elizondo.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday July 16, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public visitation cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Gustavo Gonzalez memorial fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.