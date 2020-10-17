Guy Root, 54, of Enid, OK, passed away suddenly on October 7, 2020 after a history of diabetes.
Guy was born on November 28, 1965 to Guy (Snooky) & June Root at St. Mary's Hospital in Enid OK. Guy spent his school years in Bucklin, Kansas. He loved racing, fishing and working on car engines with his dad. Guy also enjoyed to ride his Harley with his wife Jenny. He was owner & operator of Mid State Pest Control until his health prevented him from continuing. He met Jenny Hughes, and they were married in 2008. They made their home in Enid.
Guy is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jenny; his daughter Summer Root of Coldwater, Kansas; his sister Lori Dirks of Bucklin Kansas, her two sons Dane and Tyler.
