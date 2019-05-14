|
|
Dodge City - Harold Gilbert Wilson, 84, died May 7, 2019 at SunPorch of Dodge City. He was born on March 25, 1935 at Atchison, Kansas the son of Lawrence and Mary (Perry) Wilson.
He married Bette Board on June 29,1955, she preceded him in death on July 11, 2013. Harold enjoyed playing Bingo throwing horse shoes, Drawing and going to the casino in his spare time. He was a Golden Glove boxer in the Army. Harold also formed a boxing team in the Great Bend and Dodge City areas in the 1960's. He also loved any outdoor activities. He and his wife were foster parents to over 20 kids that they raised as their own. He was a fun, loving and had the biggest heart any man could have. Harold worked for Fairmont Foods and HyPlains Dressed Beef before it was National Beef. He later worked for Cargill for over thirty years retiring on January 25, 2017.
He is survived by his son Curtis Wilson of Ellsworth, Kansas; three grandchildren Jamaal Wilson of Dodge City; Dubios Houston and Rebecca Houston;one brother Carl Perry of San Diego, California; one sister Ellen May Kluts of San Diego, California. He is also survived by his three nephews Jesse Board, Floyd Board, Calvin Board and two nieces Emiko Charbonneau and Tonja Reed who raised as his own children. Harold also helped raise numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Donor's Choice in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 14, 2019