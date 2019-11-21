|
|
PLAINS – Harold Martin Rickers, age 88, passed away Saturday evening, November 16, 2019, at his residence in Plains, Kansas.
He was born February 11, 1931, in Liberal, Kansas. He was the first born son of William and Pauline Gertrude (Robinson) Rickers. He attended the Plains Grade School and graduated from the Plains High School in 1949. Due to the death of his father, he began his career in farming while in high school. Shortly after his high school graduation he began operating his bulldozing service. He continued to farm and operate the bulldozer for over sixty-five years.
On October 19, 1952, he married Elsie Ann Abbott in Liberal, Kansas.
He was a member of the Plains United Methodist Church. In 1953, he became a member of the Plains Masonic Lodge. He served as a Past Master and was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Scottish Rite. Harold and his wife were members of the Order of the Eastern Star. He also served as a Meade County Commissioner for twenty-eight years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as traveling, playing cards, cribbage and dominoes.
He is survived by his children, Diana Brummer and husband Dale of Dodge City, Cheryl Rickers of Plains, and Brian Rickers and wife Amanda of Ladue, Missouri. A sister, Carol Lockhart of Bryan, Texas along with 5 grandchildren, Nikiya and Derek Brummer, Luke, Olivia, and Wesley Rickers.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, a son, William Russell (Bill) Rickers and a brother, Ronald Dean Rickers.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Plains United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Plains Cemetery, Plains, Kansas. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the Plains United Methodist Church or the Young At Heart Senior Center in care of the funeral home.
Personal condolences may be given to the family at www.fidlerormebachmanmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 21, 2019