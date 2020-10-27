Harrison Foster Barns of passed away Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 99. Harrison was born in La Crosse, Kansas in 1921. His family lived in Meade, until the Depression when his dad found work at Fort Dodge as Machine Shop Foreman. Living in Fort Dodge, Harrison met the love of his life, Faye, whose family had relocated from eastern Kansas to Fort Dodge where her father found work as the Superintendent of Farms. They both attended High School in Dodge City where Harrison played football, basketball, and baseball, and worked for Scheufler Supply on Trail Street. After he graduated from High School, he attended Dodge City Junior College before enlisting in the Army in July of 1942.
Following basic training in California he went to Fort Lawton, WA for debarkation but was selected for Officer Candidate School and sent to Camp Davis, NC. Upon completion of OCS in 1943, he served as an antiaircraft artillery training instructor until he left active duty in 1946. During those years Harrison and Faye were married in 1944 and lived at stateside military bases in California, Texas, Georgia, Washington, and Kansas. Harrison and Faye returned to Dodge City after the war and he joined the Army Reserve.
Faye worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and Harrison returned to work for Scheufler Supply/Big A Automotive. They purchased 2 building lots at the north edge of town on 6th street and began building their dream home which they completed in 1950. There they enjoyed a comfortable life while raising their two children and watching Dodge City develop and grow around them. Together they enjoyed playing golf, square dancing and traveling. Harrison retired from the Army Reserve as a Lt. Colonel in 1974 and from Big A/American Parts System in 1992. He always enjoyed working and stayed busy maintaining his home, helping his family and friends with projects, and raising bearded iris which he shared with family, friends, and friends of friends all over the US.
Harrison continued to live at home after Faye's passing in 2014 and, with the care and support of his caregivers and neighbors, remained there until June of this year when he went to Kansas City to live in the loving care of his daughter and Mike Urbom.
Harrison is survived by his daughter, Sydney Shepherd, and her son, James Fitch (Doug Rich), his son, Dr. Edward Barns (Angie) and their children, Colton, Brendan, Mikaela, Brittany (Cyle and son Cole), and Brieanne. He is also survived by four nieces and their families, Linda Miller, Ann Henderson, Krystal Beggs, and Lisa Eiklor, and brother-in-law Rolland Werner. Harrison's family is grateful for his Methodist Church family and friends who held him in their prayers and for his caregivers and neighbors who helped to extend the time he was able to live in the home he loved.
Graveside will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Military rites by KSARNG Military Honors and American Legion District 8 Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church, 210 Soule, Dodge City, KS 67801 or Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371 Hutchinson, KS 67504. Memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.