JETMORE - Haskell Francis Pack Sr., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Girard, Kansas.
He was born on October 5, 1927 at Bunch, Oklahoma the son of Sol and Nellie (Butler) Pack. He was a lifetime area resident and had previously worked for Crustbuster in Spearville.
Haskell enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
On August 25, 1952 he married Marian Domme at Spearville, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 15, 1988.
Survivors include: his 3 children, Linda Pack, Dodge City, Kansas, Richard Pack and wife Cheryl, Jetmore, Kansas, and Janet Crown and husband Randy, Girard, Kansas; 8 grandchildren, Christina Brown, Casey Fitzgerald, Justin Pack, Shanna Copeland, Amy Leiker, Sean Horner, Kyle Horner, and Dakotah Crown; 17 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his son, Haskell Pack Jr., great granddaughter, Breanna Fletcher, 4 sisters, Sally Harbison, Martha Kimball, Fannie Pack, and Ruby Burton, and 4 brothers, Ben, Bill, Claude and Jim Pack.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Rev. Steve Ormord officiating. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Ford County. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Family Outdoor Recreation in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 14, 2020