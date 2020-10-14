Dodge City – Helen Blea Perez, 76, died October 11, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on February 26, 1944 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Henry and Lila Blea.
She married Tom Perez on October 29, 1959 in Dodge City, he survives. Helen loved to go dancing, traveling, playing cards and go to the casino in her spare time. She was a very loyal Chiefs fan. Helen loved to spend time with her sisters and all of her family when ever she could.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 15 year volunteer at Manor of the Plains, Officer for the American GI Forum and on a Bowling League for many years.
She is survived by her husband Tom of the home; four daughters Annette Smith and husband James Jr. of Grove, Oklahoma; Yvonne Randall and husband Steve of Grove, Oklahoma; Tillie Stoltz and husband Daniel of Dodge City; Lisa Montoya and companion Max Gonzalez of Dodge City; two sons Tom Perez and wife Alice of Dodge City; Joe Perez of Dodge City and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lila Blea, five brothers William Blea, Henry Blea, Johnny Blea, Joe Blea, Emilio Blea and three sisters Rita Fernandez, Gloria Blea and Delores Blea.
Rosary will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Rudin Din presiding. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow the Rosary. Masks are required to attend the Rosary and Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society
in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.