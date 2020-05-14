|
|
MINNEOLA – Helen E. Pitman, 79, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Minneola District Hospital.
She was born October 29, 1940 north of Kinsley, Kansas in her parents home, she was the daughter of Edwin and Ruth (Vieux) Delander. She graduated from Kinsley High School in 1958 and then Ft. Hays State in 1962, she returned to college and earned her Masters from Ft. Hays State in 1994. Helen was an English teacher in several school systems including Dodge City, Hanover, Marysville and Minneola; however the majority of her teaching experience was in the Minneola School District where she was also the school librarian the last 10 years. She served on the State Board for the Kansas Association of Teachers of English for 2 years as secretary.
She was a member of the Minneola United Methodist Church.
On January 27, 1962 she married Robert "Lynn" Pitman at Kinsley, Kansas. He Survives.
Other survivors include: 3 children, Robin, Dona, and, Brian. Robin Pitman and wife Heidi reside in Berryton, Kansas and have 2 children: Ashlyn and Jarrett. Dona Esplund and her husband Chris live in rural Minneola, Kansas and have 3 children: Erik, Hallie and Nathan. Brian Pitman and his wife Kathy live in Melbourne, Florida.
She is also survived by 2 sisters, Evalina Craig and husband Howard, Kinsley, Kansas and Edna Weigel and husband Dave, Bisbee, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service will be held in the Appleton Township Cemetery south of Minneola at 1:00 pm Saturday May 16, 2020 with Pastor Jane Langat officiating. Visitation will be Friday May 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola. A Celebration of life for Helen will be held at 1:00 pm on July 26, 2020 at the Minneola United Methodist Church, Minneola.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola United Methodist Church in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 459, Minneola, Kansas 67865. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 14, 2020