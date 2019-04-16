|
|
WRIGHT - Helen F. Lix, 102, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born June 15, 1916 at home in Wright, Kansas the daughter of Gerhard and Dena (Bosman) Bleumer.
She was a lifetime area resident. Helen belonged to St. Andrew Church, Wright, Kansas and was also a member of the Altar Society. She attended activities at the Senior Center and enjoyed gardening and flowers. As a homemaker she also helped on the farm alongside her husband. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
On May 2, 1938 she married Vernon L. Lix at Wright. He preceded her in death on April 30, 1996.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Lana Dirks, Dodge City and Sheila McCarty and husband Melvin, Wright; 2 sons, Gerard Lix and wife Diane, Wright and Terry Lix and wife Libby, Enid, Oklahoma; 1 daughter-in-law, Josie Lix, Wright; 15 Grandchildren; 5 Step-Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; 9 Step-Great Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; 2 sons, Carmon and Michael Lix; 5 sisters, Alice Zurbuchen, Dora Doll, Minnie Lutz, Viola Shean, and infant Margaret Mary Bleumer; and 4 brothers, Henry, Bill, Johnny, and Lawrence; 1 Great Granddaughter, Cassidy Jo Lix.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Andrew Church. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the church with Fr. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to St. Andrew's Cemetery Fund or Hospice Of The Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 16, 2019