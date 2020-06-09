Helen Louise Wendler (Weezie), 86 of Mustang, OK, formerly of Dodge City, KS, died peacefully on June 2, 2020, at Arbor House Assisted Living in Mustang. Born September 18, 1933, in Ransom, KS, she is predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Edith (Gorden) Holmes of Ness City, KS, her late husband of 52 years, Werner Wendler of Dodge City, KS, and her daughter, Kody L. Quint, also of Dodge City, KS. Helen grew up in Danby Valley of Ness County KS where she attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse then high school at Brownell, KS and Ness City, KS. Helen was married September 9, 1950 to Werner Wendler. She graduated summa cum laude from Emporia State Teachers College in the mid 1950's with her bachelor's degree in education. She would later earn her master's degree in education from Fort Hays State University. Both degrees were earned while working full time and raising 7 children. Helen spent the last 25 years of her career before retirement as a guidance counselor for Dodge City Jr. High School.
Helen loved to talk about her childhood memories of growing up on a farm during the dust bowl in western Kansas. She always called herself a Kansas girl and never let the name go unnoticed. Her stories of attending school in a one room schoolhouse and riding a horse to town to get supplies were among her favorite. She loved to sew, watch Royals baseball, and love on her cat Mike. She never completely got over the life lived during the depression. Her entire life was spent saving everything for reuse or reapplication. She was a devout Catholic her entire life. She loved owls for they represented wisdom. She understood very well that through knowledge, life could be lived and changed for the better.
Helen is survived by her sons: Kirby Wendler of Kansas City, MO, Kell Wendler of St. Louis, MO, and Kane Wendler and his wife DeAngela of Yukon, OK; daughters: Kim Pember and her husband Dennis of Emporia, KS, Karla Hoss and her husband Gerald of Mustang, OK, and Kerry Oakes of Emporia, KS; 16 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-child. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Tidwell of Paso Robles, CA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Ness City, KS, with interment following at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Ness City, KS.
Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 9, 2020.