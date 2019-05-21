|
|
Dodge City - Herbert Gerald Trent, 82, died May 17, 2019 at his home in Dodge City, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 17, 1937 in Dodge City to Doral Orville and Thelma (Barr) Trent.
Gerald graduated from Dodge City High School in 1956. He served in the United States Army from September 13, 1956 to September 12, 1958 and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. From 1958 to 1960, Gerald served in the Army Reserves. He was a decorated as a marksman.
On August 20, 1965, Gerald married Lorine Helen Perkins at the United Methodist Church. Gerald worked at Foley Tractor for 17 years. He then had his own business, Trent Lawn and Tree Service, and also worked for Roto Mix. Gerald loved his family and being surrounded by them. He loved to tinker on engines in his garage.
He was a member of First Missionary Church, Dodge City.
Gerald is survived by his wife of 53 ½ years, Lorine Helen Trent of Dodge City; their five children, Chris Trent and wife Melody of Woodward, Oklahoma, Jeri Garrett and husband Dave of Benton, Louisiana, Rhysia Williams and husband John of Chandler, Arizona, Tracy Pfannenstiel and husband Jim of Dodge City, and Cindy Conant and husband Quentin also of Dodge City; one brother, Danny Trent and wife Linda of El Dorado; one sister-in-law, Barbara Trent of El Dorado; 23 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Bill, Doral, Jr., and Larry Trent.
Memorial service will be held at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Dodge on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Justin Hayes presiding. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion 8th District and KSARNG Military Honors. Friends may sign the book at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Monday May 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Missionary Church or the V.F.W. in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 21, 2019