Herman Edward "Ed" Brier, Jr., 79, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Liberal, Kansas. Ed was born March 15, 1940 to Dorothy Lee (Hightower) and Herman Edward Brier, Sr., in Auburn, California, the oldest of three children. He graduated from Liberal High School in 1958.
Ed met his beautiful bride and wife of 57 years, Magdalene Ann (Cline), in Liberal at the skating rink. After double dating with Magdalene's sister, Wilma and her soon to be husband Dave Hearon, Ed and Magdalene were married
January 15, 1962 at Lone Star Friends Church in Woods, Kansas. Ed served 9 years in the U.S. Navy including the Vietnam War as an Electronic Technician on the USS Washtenaw County LST1166. The couple served across the country including Richmond, VA; San Francisco, CA (Treasure Island) and Honolulu, HI.
In 1974, Ed began his lifetime career by joining the family business Brier & Hale Music Co. He managed the keyboard department and co-owned the company for 30 years until his retirement in 2005. In retirement, Ed enjoyed working at Liberal Municipal Golf Course until his passing. Apart from working in the music stores, Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved fishing, golfing, gardening and traveling. He was a lifelong member and most recently an Elder of the First Christian Church, Liberal, KS.
Ed is survived by his wife, Magdalene Ann; sons, Jonathan Brier of Phoenix, AZ, and James Brier and wife Jamie of Tyrone, OK; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Grojean of San Antonio, TX; brother, Bill Brier and wife Ruth of Wichita, KS; and many in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth "Ken" Grojean.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at First Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Terry Ford officiating. Burial will follow at Liberal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Miller Mortuary, 908 N Lincoln Ave, Liberal, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church or to Liberal Municipal Golf Course in care of Miller Mortuary, Liberal, Kansas.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 14, 2019