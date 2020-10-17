Dodge City - Houston David Burton, 89, was called home to his Heavenly Father on October 14, 2020, surrounded by love, his family. He was born on July 13, 1931 at Stover Ridge, Delaware County, Oklahoma, the son of Charlie and Josie (Duncan) Burton.
Houston completed the 8th grade, when he left school to work and help with financial support for his mom and siblings after his father passed away. He joined the United States Army in February 1952 and serviced until 1954, completing three campaigns on the frontline in Korea where he protected the "Early Dawn Radar." Houston was very proud of his service and felt it was his honor and duty to service his country.
After his honorable discharge, he moved to Ulysses and lived with his brother Bill and sister Dorothy and family, working on the farm and harvesting. Houston met the love of his life, Ruth Mary Coghill in Lakin at the skating rink. Their courtship was fast and they were married on September 25, 1954 in Clayton, New Mexico. Together they built a life in Dodge City and raised seven children. Houston lost the love of his live, Ruth, in 1979 and never fully recovered. He moved back to Oklahoma and lived in Tulsa for 32 years, there he built a special relationship with his neighbors, Jessie and Chris Guidry and family, thinking of them as family.
Houston was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He also loved hunting, fishing, and western movies; John Wayne especially. He taught his children that family is important and to love God and to be honest and trustworthy. As he would say, he was "Blessed" but we, his family, were the "Blessed" ones to have him as our Daddy and the best example of a man.
Houston is survived by his children, David E. Burton Sr. of Dodge City, Larry Burton and wife Laura of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Charlotte Wallace of Shelbina, Missouri, Rose Sober and husband Greg of Dumas, Texas, Lori Stout of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Sandra Neely of Meade; brother, Ken Burton and wife Elinora of Jay, Oklahoma; 20 grandchildren; 49 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death and greeted in Heaven by his love, wife, Ruth; son, Samuel Houston Burton; parents, Charlie and Josie Burton; three sisters; and five brothers.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Greencrest Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.