1/1
Hudene Charles Correll
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hudene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPEARVILLE – Hudene Charles Correll, 73, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 9, 1947 at Liberal, Kansas the son of Hudene Calton and Edna May (Cassidy) Correll. He was a graduate of Kismet High School in 1965. He attended Dodge City Community College Vo-tech Department for mechanics. He worked as a mechanic for Ford County Equipment and KanEquip for over 35 years retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1862. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, teaching them how to drive the tractor and attending their events. Those that knew Chuck will remember him in his navy-blue uniform with a pair of pliers and crescent wrench always at the ready. He was often sought after for advice on repairing farm machinery and cars and seen manning the wrecker at the racetrack park on weekends.
On September 2, 1972 he married Carol Hornung in Windthorst, Kansas. She survives.
Survivors also include: 2 sons, Brian Correll and wife Rachel, Garden Plain, Kansas and Kent Correll and wife Shelley, Spearville, Kansas; a daughter, Nicole May (Correll) and husband Brian, Spearville, Kansas; a sister, Marsha Johnson, Macksville, Kansas; a brother, Norvan Correll, Liberal, Kansas; and 5 Grandchildren, Gavin, Collin, MacKenzie, Baylee and Ayden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Merry Wedel, and one brother Michael Correll.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Wright. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Windthorst Heritage, Inc. or Prairie Home Health both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved