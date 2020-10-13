SPEARVILLE – Hudene Charles Correll, 73, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Manor, Dodge City surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 9, 1947 at Liberal, Kansas the son of Hudene Calton and Edna May (Cassidy) Correll. He was a graduate of Kismet High School in 1965. He attended Dodge City Community College Vo-tech Department for mechanics. He worked as a mechanic for Ford County Equipment and KanEquip for over 35 years retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1862. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, teaching them how to drive the tractor and attending their events. Those that knew Chuck will remember him in his navy-blue uniform with a pair of pliers and crescent wrench always at the ready. He was often sought after for advice on repairing farm machinery and cars and seen manning the wrecker at the racetrack park on weekends.
On September 2, 1972 he married Carol Hornung in Windthorst, Kansas. She survives.
Survivors also include: 2 sons, Brian Correll and wife Rachel, Garden Plain, Kansas and Kent Correll and wife Shelley, Spearville, Kansas; a daughter, Nicole May (Correll) and husband Brian, Spearville, Kansas; a sister, Marsha Johnson, Macksville, Kansas; a brother, Norvan Correll, Liberal, Kansas; and 5 Grandchildren, Gavin, Collin, MacKenzie, Baylee and Ayden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Merry Wedel, and one brother Michael Correll.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Wright. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Windthorst. Visitation will be Monday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Windthorst Heritage, Inc. or Prairie Home Health both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.