Hugh Patrick Sughroue was born on January 25, 1951 at St. Catherine's Hospital in McCook, Nebraska to Kenneth James and Clara Ruth (Dutcher) Sughroue. He passed away on September 29, 2020 at his home in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Pat grew up in Holdrege, Nebraska where he made life long friends and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1969.

Always an outdoorsman, Pat pursued jobs that let him be out in the elements. He cut timber in Wyoming for several years in the 1970's. He worked for his dad's company, Industrial Pipe Lines, setting up pre-watering systems for interstate highway construction in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Arizona. He worked on the family ranch in Indianola, Nebraska for several years before returning to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to complete his bachelor's degree in horticulture, with emphasis on turf management in 1988. He enjoyed a 25-year career on golf courses in Nebraska, Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming. He got great satisfaction in rehabbing old and declining courses and constructing new ones. He loved mentoring the young people who worked on courses with him and derived much satisfaction when they went on to careers in course management. He was an avid golfer himself and enjoyed the challenge of a tough course.

Pat was a hunter and fisherman, which he enjoyed throughout life. He held records in both and was especially proud of his Pope and Young record for an elk he took with his bow in New Mexico. Pat was never without a Labrador. He enjoyed training a good hunting dog. His dogs went with him everywhere and were well known and loved at every golf course Pat worked. Pat inherited his loved of gardening and canning from his grandma Esther Sughroue, which he shared with his family and friends. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid Colorado Rockies and Husker fan.

Pat married Tomi Schneider Eirich in 1989, gaining is beloved daughter Sarah and welcoming daughter Erin in 1992. In 1997 the family settled in Minneola, Kansas to be closer to family in Nebraska. Pat was the superintendent at Mariah Hills Golf Club, Dodge City, Kansas. He enjoyed sharing his love of animals with participating in 4-H with his daughters. As a family they loved to travel and made many memories camping and fishing.

Pat married Sally Mann Jourdan on February 19, 2011. When they retired, they split their time between Hay springs, Nebraska and Rockport, Texas where Pat enjoyed saltwater fishing.

Pat is survived by his wife, Sally, of Hay Springs; daughter, Sarah of Spearville, KS; daughter, Erin and her fiancé Derick Hinch and granddaughter Quinn of Candor, NY; mother, Ruth Sughroue of Indianola, NE; three brothers, two sisters, their families, and dear friends.

His father, Kenneth, and his niece Courtney Massoudi preceded Pat in death.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Indianola Community Hall. Those who wish to remember Pat may donate to the Kansas' Wildlife & Parks Wild Trust, Youth Events, 512 SE 25th Ave., Pratt, KS 67124-8174.

