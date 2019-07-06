|
|
DODGE CITY - Inez Louise (Walton) Stoltz, 82 years of age, died July 3, 2019 in Dodge City, with her son by her side. She was born on March 23, 1937 in Keenesburg, Colorado, the daughter of Russell and Marguerite (Corfman) Walton.
Inez was married to Raymond E. Stoltz on April 28, 1956 in Phillipsburg. Raymond passed away on February 8, 1996. To this marriage, they had four children; Brenda, Cathy, Daniel and Eugenia. Inez was baptized April 17, 1983 in Thornton, Colorado at the Nazarene Church with her youngest daughter Eugenia.
Inez loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them in their different activities. She took up bowling and loved the sport. She enjoyed going to state bowling tournaments and received a Grand Duchess award. Inez also liked traveling to national bowling tournaments to visit different cities and states. She loved her pets and she loved to work. Her biggest joy was her many friends and family members. Inez tried to attend as many class reunions as possible in Naponee, Nebraska, where she was a 1955 graduate of the Naponee Chiefs.
Inez is survived by her children, Brenda and Bruce Giessel of Dodge City, Daniel and Tillie Stoltz of Dodge City, Cathy Skalka of Deweese, Nebraska and Eugenia Stoltz of Newton. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 13 step grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 24 step great-grandchildren; her sister Flora Meester of Grand Island, Nebraska; her brother, Garth Walton of Holdrege, Nebraska; a sister-in-law, Sharon Greenwood of Superior, Nebraska and brother-in-law, Ross Stoltz and wife Carol of Wheeling, West Virginia; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Zetta Corfman and Silas and Belle Perkins, her parents, Russell and Marguerite Walton; a brother, Gary Walton; and brother-in-law, Clyde and wife Mabel Stoltz.
Graveside service will be held at Naponee Cemetery in Naponee, Nebraska on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Dr. Justin Hayes presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Pet Miracle Network of Dodge City in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 6, 2019