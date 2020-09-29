Iona (Goetz) Selensky, age 75, of Quinter, KS, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Gove County Medical Center Long Term Care, Quinter. She was born July 10, 1945, to Michael and Catherine (Depperschmidt) Goetz at the family home in Park, KS.
Iona graduated from Park High School in 1963. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Ronald Selensky, on January 23, 1965, in Park. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Ron's passing in 2015. She was an extremely hard worker and could do everything. Wherever help was needed, she was there to "fill in the cracks". She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society and enjoyed serving funerals and church events. With many hours spent following Ron and the kid's activities, Iona never knew a stranger. In 1984, she suffered a brain tumor. After recovering, she still had it in her heart and mind that she could do anything, but her body limited her. That was a big adjustment for an active wife and mother. Iona loved having family gatherings and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Iona was a respected and loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.
Survivors of Iona include her sons Curtis (Teresa) Selensky of Grainfield, KS, and Kelly (Jynette) Selensky of Park; daughters Lynn (Chris) Schrader of Benkelman, NE, and Julie (Tim) Hall of Dodge City, KS; grandchildren Gavin, Kendrik, and Samuel Selensky, Carter, and Breckyn Selensky, Kasha Davis, Kamie Crawford, Tallan Schrader, Chelsie and Nicole Hall, Blake, Carson, Kelsey and Cole Selensky; great-grandchild Skylar Davis; daughter-in-law Cassie (Selensky) Shirley; brother Vern Goetz of Dodge City; and sisters Louise Feldt of Dodge City and Twila Logsdon of Hays, KS.
Iona was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; son Greg Selensky; and infant brother Delmar Goetz.
Service times are pending at this time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Masses and Gove County Medical Center Long Term Care. Donations made to the organizations may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 Main St. Quinter, KS 67752.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.schmittfuneral.com.