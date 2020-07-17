Dodge City - Ira Doran Faulkner, 63, died July 11, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on June 13, 1957 in Frankfurt, Germany, the son of Vernon and Dorothy (Millender) Faulkner.
After his father's discharge from the Army, the family returned to Dodge City when Doran was about two. He attended school in Dodge City. Doran enlisted in the United States Army on October 24, 1974. After his honorable discharge, he worked as a mechanic in several area auto shops. He also drove a truck for a period of time. Doran was a jack of all trades. He could fix almost anything and was most happy when he had a project to work on. Recently, he had been remodeling a home. Doran enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed music and could play a variety of instruments.
Doran is survived by two daughters, Felicia Gallegos and husband Lorenzo of Dodge City and Jessica Faulkner of Dodge City; three sons, Christopher Salm, Joshua Faulkner, and Jarrell Salm; two sisters, Ava Arntt and husband Tony of Dodge City and Charlotte Koehn and husband Delano of Dodge City; a brother, Bruce Faulkner and wife Deanna of Dodge City; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Faulkner.
Memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, Dodge City on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Dusty Cookson presiding. Inurnment will follow at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Ft. Dodge with military honors by KSARNG and the American Legion 8th District. There is no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.