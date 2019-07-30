|
|
DODGE CITY - Irene M. (Evans) Hastings, 96, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains, Dodge City.
She was born October 29, 1922 at Kalvesta, the daughter of George Jacob and Nellie E. (Lamar) Evans. She was a graduate of Cimarron High School and attended Emporia State College. She worked in Kansas City before returning to Kalvesta where she worked as a bookkeeper for her parents at Evans One Stop.
Irene was a member of the Kalvesta United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City. She was a Pink Lady at Western Plains Medical Complex and a member of the Women's Chamber, both in Dodge City. She also served on the Finney County Library Board.
On November 17, 1946 she married Donald E. Hastings at Dodge City. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1986.
Survivors include: her son, Roger Hastings and wife Sarah, Wichita and their children, Jordan Hastings, Bryan Hastings and wife Sarah, Scott Hastings and wife Courtney, Elizabeth Hayes and husband Patrick and Rachel Hastings; daughter, Barbara Williams and husband Joe, DePere, Wisconsin and their children, Amy Williams and Russell Williams; and daughter, Ann Frigon and Doug Shipe, Dodge City; 3 great grandchildren, Robbie Hayes and Lucia and Lila Williams; 2 sisters, Nancy Sinkbeil and husband Ray, Medicine Lodge and Eleanor Eich, Mt. Angel, Oregon.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Richard and Earl Evans and an infant sister, Gertrude.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Dodge City, with Rev. Jerre Nolte officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 pm Saturday in Valleyview Cemetery, Garden City. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Manor of the Plains Good Samaritan Fund, Kalvesta United Methodist Church or the First United Methodist Church, Dodge City all in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 30, 2019