|
|
DODGE CITY - Irma Jean Churning, 81, died October 25, 2019 at Sun Porch of Dodge City. She was born on June 29, 1938 at Dodge City, the daughter of John Arthur and Edna A. (Kreger) Williams.
Irma Jean was born and raised in Dodge City and was a graduate of Dodge City High School. On February 8, 1958, she married Carl Churning, Jr. in Dodge City. She was a homemaker and spent her early years raising her family as her husband served in the military. They returned to Dodge City where she worked at McKinley-Winter Sale Barn and also at Payday IGA. Irma Jean also was an election volunteer for many years helping at the voting booths on election days.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Dodge City.
Irma Jean is survived by a son, Steven Churning and wife Nancy of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Jeanette Flores of Dodge City; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl Churning, Jr.; a son, David Churning; brother, Julius Williams; sister, Eleanor Hansell; and a great grandson, Malachi Flores.
Memorial service will be held at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, Ft. Dodge on Friday November 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. There will be no public visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Crisis Center of Dodge City in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 30, 2019