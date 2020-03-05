|
DODGE CITY - Irvin J. Pfannenstiel, 86, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City.
He was born March 14, 1933 at Munjor, Kansas, the son of Caspar and Georgine (Dreiling) Pfannenstiel. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Military Academy in Hays and received his Bachelors in Business from Ft. Hays State University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On May 29, 1956 he married Corrine Tully at St. John the Baptist Church in Spearville. They moved to Dodge City in 1962 and he was an accountant and corporate secretary for the Cimarron Insurance Company in Cimarron for 35 years until retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and a Third Degree member of Knight of Columbus Council 2955 both in Dodge City.
Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Corrine, Dodge City; his daughter, Jeralyn Pfannenstiel, Oxnard, California; 3 sons, Jim Pfannenstiel and wife Tracy, Dodge City, Jack Pfannenstiel and wife Jane, Olathe and Dan Pfannenstiel and Denise Parker, Dodge City; 2 brothers, Marvin Pfannenstiel and Melvin Pfannenstiel and wife Cora Lee all of Hays; a sister, Donna Harkness and husband Rich, Hays; 3 grandchildren, Jerell Pfannenstiel and Erin Ferry, Jacob Pfannenstiel and fiancé, Rachel Stelmach and Jordann Timler and husband Derek; and 2 great grandchildren, Quinn Pfannenstiel and Eden Timler.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 sisters, Wilma Staab, Anita Pfeifer, Darlene Bender and JoAnn Winkley.
Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 both at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00pm Friday at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 901 Central, Dodge City, with Fr. Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with full military honors by American Legion District 8 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 5, 2020