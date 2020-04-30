|
|
DODGE CITY - Jack E. Culver, 87, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born December 30, 1932 at Cimarron, Kansas the son of Royal Edward and Violet Ruth (Cockey) Culver. He was a graduate of Dodge City High School. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War attaining the rank of Airman.
He was a lifetime area resident and worked for Cockey Brothers Body Shop and later became the owner and operator of Culver and Sons Body Shop both in Dodge City. He also worked a short time for Excel and in 1982 became the Mill Manager for Ruffin, Inc. in Dodge City until retiring in 1995.
He was Past President of the Dodge City Rotary Club and Past President of the Auto Body Repair Association.
On September 26, 1977 he married Marcella "Marcy" Baier at Amarillo, Texas. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2011.
Survivors include: 5 sons, David Culver, Nederland, Texas, Dennis Culver and wife Dovie Jo, San Leon, Texas, Darren Culver, Galveston, Texas, Dusty Culver, Silsby, Texas and Kevin Deaver and wife Sharon, Cimarron; his daughter, Shelley Pritchett and husband Bob, Dodge City; his sister, Pat Hessman Million and husband Duane, Dodge City; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Edward Deaver on January 21, 2009, a son-in-law, Dan Dwyre on July 17, 2007, his sisters and his twin brother.
Private Graveside services be at 10:00 am Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Rev. Richard Deimund officiating. Family and friends may watch the livestream via Ziegler Funeral Chapel's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/zieglerfuneralchapel/. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Park Plaza Resident Organization in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 30, 2020