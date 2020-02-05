|
|
Dodge City – Jack Gail Blanchett, 85, died February 2, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born on May 26, 1934 at Fowler the son of Orville "Jupe" and Vionna "Toots" (Rogers) Blanchett.
He married Nancy (Milford) on May 29, 1955 in Dodge City, she survives. Jack was an artist, he enjoyed painting western themes and built sculptures for the church programs.. He helped establish the Senior Babe Ruth Basball team in Dodge City and loved coaching baseball as well. Jack was was known for always sending the players to steal home. He loved playing golf and writing poetry in his spare time as well. Jack owned and operated Varsity Barber Shop for over fifty years handing out thousands of DumDum suckers and trading jokes with his clients.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, where he was an Elder and Deacon for sixty three years.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of the home; one daughter Cindy Brand and husband Bill of Colwich; one sister Norma McClaren of Fowler. He is also survived by six grandchildren Corey Blanchett, Ryan Blanchett, Jackie Dugan, Jake Brand, Luke Brand, Mac Brand as well as one great grandchild Harley Blanchett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Chuck Blanchett, one daughter Renata Blanchett and a sister Wanda Miller.
Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 8:00 PM .Memorials are suggested to Open Door Missions led by Tito Pel in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 5, 2020