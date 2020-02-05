Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Blanchett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Gail Blanchett


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Gail Blanchett Obituary
Dodge City – Jack Gail Blanchett, 85, died February 2, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. He was born on May 26, 1934 at Fowler the son of Orville "Jupe" and Vionna "Toots" (Rogers) Blanchett.
He married Nancy (Milford) on May 29, 1955 in Dodge City, she survives. Jack was an artist, he enjoyed painting western themes and built sculptures for the church programs.. He helped establish the Senior Babe Ruth Basball team in Dodge City and loved coaching baseball as well. Jack was was known for always sending the players to steal home. He loved playing golf and writing poetry in his spare time as well. Jack owned and operated Varsity Barber Shop for over fifty years handing out thousands of DumDum suckers and trading jokes with his clients.
He was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, where he was an Elder and Deacon for sixty three years.
He is survived by his wife Nancy of the home; one daughter Cindy Brand and husband Bill of Colwich; one sister Norma McClaren of Fowler. He is also survived by six grandchildren Corey Blanchett, Ryan Blanchett, Jackie Dugan, Jake Brand, Luke Brand, Mac Brand as well as one great grandchild Harley Blanchett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Chuck Blanchett, one daughter Renata Blanchett and a sister Wanda Miller.
Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church on Friday February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 8:00 PM .Memorials are suggested to Open Door Missions led by Tito Pel in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -