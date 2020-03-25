|
|
Jack K. Cooper, 82, of Dodge City, KS, formerly of Smithshire, IL, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:40 a.m. at the Center at Waterfront in Wichita, KS.
He was born on September 14, 1937 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Harold Jamison and Hazel (Kirby) Cooper. Jack was raised and educated in Warren and Henderson Counties and graduated from Media High School in 1955. He graduated from Western Illinois University in 1961 with a B.S. in secondary education.
Jack served in the United States Army Reserves for six years, enlisting in June of 1957.
He married Virginia L. Larson on June 4, 1961 in Monmouth, IL at Immanuel Baptist Church; she survives.
Jack taught school in Herrick, Avon, Raritan, and Taylorville, IL over a period of 32 years before retiring in 1993. He also farmed for many years. After retiring, Jack and Virginia built a home in Estes Park, CO and lived there for 20 years. In 2013 they moved to Dodge City, KS. Jack enjoyed woodworking, and most of all, building wood projects with and for his granddaughters.
Surviving Jack is his wife, Virginia L. Cooper of Dodge City, KS; one daughter, Naomi (Steve) Harrold of Dodge City, KS; two granddaughters, Hannah (Jacob) Thomas of Oklahoma City, OK, and Rachel Harrold of Dodge City, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Biggsville Cemetery, Biggsville, IL. Memorials can be made to the Refresh Renovation Project, First Christian Church of Dodge City, KS or the Smithshire United Methodist Church, Smithshire, IL. McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL is in charge of the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 25, 2020